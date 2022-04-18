ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Nightmares: 5 Car Values That Shot up Like Rockets in 2022

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Inflation has struck the used car market ferociously thanks to supply-chain issues and gas prices. Here are the five hardest hit used...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#The Cars#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#Mercedes Benz G Class Suv#Mercedes Benz Contrary#The Mercedes Benz G Class#Chevrolet Spark#Cnet
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Future Of Electric Jeeps And Chryslers Looks Promising

If you don't have a good battery pack, your EV is pretty much dead in the water. Range anxiety is known to be one of the biggest deterrents for consumers who are still reluctant to make the switch from internal combustion engines. Despite this, manufacturers such as BMW don't think that a massive range figure is all too important when it comes to daily driving an electric car.
CARS
TheStreet

Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

The cost of attempting to grab the lion's share of the this market won't be cheap. The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to...
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maserati reveals its first electric SUV

Maserati unveiled its new Grecale SUV Tuesday. It's only the second SUV in the Italian luxury brand's history and the first that will be available in an all-electric version. It's an early step toward making the Italian luxury car brand fully electric by 2030. In the meantime, all Maserati models...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia Telluride teased ahead of April 13 debut

Kia is currently testing prototypes for an updated version of its Telluride, and has confirmed that the covers will come off on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. An updated version of the related Hyundai Palisade is also in the works and will debut alongside its...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Best Ram Pickup Truck?

Pickup trucks have always been a staple in the American automotive industry. And even though one of the best-selling vehicles of all time is the Ford F-150, still truck demand has only risen thanks to the ongoing chip shortage. For the last few years, Ram has made what most critics consider the best pickup truck on the market. But what is the best Ram pickup truck?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy