Franklin County, NC

Law enforcement honors life of Franklin County K-9 shot, killed by armed man

 2 days ago

KOLR10 News

Man threatens law enforcement, arrested on multiple warrants

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted for multiple warrants was arrested just outside of Pulaski County on Tuesday (3/22/22). The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said it was told Dawson Preble was armed with a weapon and threatened to shoot law enforcement if they tried to approach him. After some investigating, deputies believed Preble could […]
Bay News 9

Honor ride pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers

TAMPA, Fla. — An honor ride paid tribute Wednesday to two fallen Bay area officers. A group of 20 motorcycle riders from Broward County delivered two quilts to the families of Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, and Pinellas Deputy Michael Magli. Both men lost their lives in the line...
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
