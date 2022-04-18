ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's Forcing Her Boyfriend To Pick Between Her Or His Ex-Girlfriend

When it comes to reality shows, the idea behind the television series Love Is Blind may be interesting to you. But in real life, being blinded by love is not always a good scenario in real life.

Young and in love, or so she thought, a couple has been dating for about two years. When they first started dating, the boyfriend, who is 19-years-old, had recently broken up with his ex-girlfriend of a year and a half.

With no time to work on himself, he found a new woman but eventually started visiting his ex to talk about their break-up.

Naive and blinded by love, the girlfriend, who is also 19-years-old, allowed her boyfriend to visit her.

She didn't think twice about the situation until the visits became more frequent.

Expressing her emotions and how much this situation affected her, the boyfriend only got furious and told his current girlfriend that she was the problem.

He continued to visit on days when his current girlfriend was out of town and on vacation until a major incident happened.

One night while he was over at his ex-girlfriend's house, things with his ex got steamy. Sadly, the current girlfriend found out about this from a mutual friend and not her boyfriend.

After discussing the matter, the boyfriend agreed to stop seeing his ex, but blocking her on social media was off the table.

"The thought of ending our relationship was unbearable to me because I love him so much, so I accepted this arrangement. But still, he would go see her in secret when I was out of the city, and this would ruin my vacation every single time because I couldn't stop crying. I felt alone, not loved, and not good enough."

Finally, she put her foot down and made sure it was well known that if he did not stop seeing his ex and respect her wishes, she would have to let him go. He begged her not to leave, and her wish was granted.

Four months later, and blocked on social media by the ex-girlfriend, the current girlfriend is getting ready to attend a weekend cabin trip with her family.

In the midst of saying their goodbyes, a notification pops up, and the ex is back. How convenient.

Stating how she felt unwanted and disrespected, the girlfriend told her partner to block her again on all social media platforms. He chimed back, "I don't want the drama."

She gets out of her car and demands that he choose between his ex-girlfriend and her. Finally, she slams the door and walks away.

So what is love then?

True love is about making a conscious effort and commitment to your relationship.

What advice would you give to someone who is truly, blinded by love?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

