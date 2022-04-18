ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz vs. Mavericks: Lineups, odds, injuries, TV info for Game 2

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks play host to the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Jazz took Game 1 versus the Mavericks on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points in the 99-93 win. He scored 30 points in the second half to keep the Jazz ahead, despite a furious comeback attempt by the Mavericks.

Dallas led for much of the first half, but Utah started the third quarter on a strong run to take a 12-point lead toward the end of the period. However, the Mavericks cut the deficit to one point in the fourth quarter but were unable to tie or take the lead.

The Mavericks are once again expected to be without Luka Doncic, but the three-time NBA All-Star is progressing toward returning at some point in the series.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Monday, April 18
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest

Betting Lines

  • Point spread: Jazz -5.5
  • Money line: Mavericks +180, Jazz -230
  • Over-under: 205.5

Jazz at Mavericks Injury Report

Utah: Udoka Azubuike (ankle) and Trent Forrest (foot) are out.

Dallas: Luka Doncic (calf) is doubtful while Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Frank Ntilikina (illness) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz:

  • F Bojan Bogdanovic
  • F Royce O’Neale
  • C Rudy Gobert
  • G Donovan Mitchell
  • G Mike Conley

Dallas Mavericks:

  • F Reggie Bullock
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • C Dwight Powell
  • G Jalen Brunson
  • G Spencer Dinwiddie

