Drinks Lounge

Cover picture for the articleWe're a neighborhood bar on East Cesar Chavez with local & craft beers on draft & bottles & cans....

TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Applebee’s Is Just a Fast-Food Restaurant Now

The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get a $2 burrito

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...
RESTAURANTS
WGN TV

California Clipper sails again with new dance lounge

CHICAGO — The California Clipper, a Chicago favorite since 1937, is back. The Orbit Group scooped up the Clipper once it became available after it suddenly closed about two years ago amidst a legal battle with the previous owner. The space has the same signature red vintage light vibe, classic cocktails and an added lounge area that took over the former coffee shop C.C. Fern’s old space.
CHICAGO, IL
Rock 104.1

Inside Scoop: Tacos and Free Coffee Next Week at Wawa?

Is there free coffee at Wawa one day next week and are tacos coming to everyone's favorite chain of convenience stores?. Here's what we know and what we are speculating about. It appears that Thursday, April 14th, 2022, is Wawa Day, one of the biggest holidays in the Garden State and the region. On Wawa Day, as they've done in years past, you will be able to get a free cup of coffee all day long. Any size!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Supposed Secret About Popeyes Cajun Rice Diners Weren't Supposed To Know

Unlike its competitor KFC, which focuses more on the old Southern charm of fried chicken, Popeyes sells itself as Louisiana and Cajun-style cooking in your own backyard. With offerings such as fries dusted with Cajun spice, rice and beans, and shrimp alongside their famed fried chicken, the Florida-based restaurant chain has lots to offer compared to other big-name fast food chicken players.
LOUISIANA STATE
BGR.com

Taco Bell confirms the Mexican Pizza’s permanent return in May

Taco Bell has finally confirmed the rumors about the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, a menu item whose return has been the subject of rumors and speculation for months now. After pulling it from the chain’s menu almost two years ago, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on May 19. Reversing what had been a decision that nixed the popular item as part of a broader whittling down of the menu to cut costs. The return date? May 19, which we said in this earlier post was the date to mark on your calendar.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Best Grill Deals: Save on Charcoal, Kamado, Gas and Portable Grills

Winter is gone, spring is here, and summer is around the corner. If you are ready to resume cooking outdoors and need a new grill for your patio, deck or tailgate parking lot, we've assembled the best deals on a variety of types of grills, from traditional charcoal grills and ceramic kamado grills to gas grills and portable grills.
LIFESTYLE
Marie Claire

22 Cute Pajama Sets for Lounging In Style

As a kid, I thought that matching pajamas were the one true marker of being an adult. My mom (and aunts, and grandmas) all wore matching pajama sets, and I always saw myself graduating college and finding the perfect one for myself. And while I might still be a card-carrying member of the oversized-shirt-to-bed club at the tender age of 26, I have rounded up the dreamiest matching pajama sets for you to pull inspiration from right now—and honestly, I’ve added a few (read: almost all) of these picks to my cart already.
APPAREL
Mashed

You Can Get TGI Fridays' New 4/20 Meal Through Uber Eats

TGI Fridays' Chicken Slammer Board combos dropped on March 29, according to the restaurant's Instagram, and customers are already leaving heart eyes, clapping, and fire emojis in the comments. As detailed in a press release published by PR Newswire, the menu addition features three different Chicken Slammer Boards: Whiskey-Glazed, Buffalo Chicken, and Italian Chicken. Each board includes two chicken sliders (flavors vary), an appetizer, and a side of coleslaw and seasoned fries.
RESTAURANTS

