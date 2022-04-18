Drinks Lounge

Taco Bell has finally confirmed the rumors about the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, a menu item whose return has been the subject of rumors and speculation for months now. After pulling it from the chain’s menu almost two years ago, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on May 19. Reversing what had been a decision that nixed the popular item as part of a broader whittling down of the menu to cut costs. The return date? May 19, which we said in this earlier post was the date to mark on your calendar.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO