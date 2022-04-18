Drinks Lounge

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...
CHICAGO — The California Clipper, a Chicago favorite since 1937, is back. The Orbit Group scooped up the Clipper once it became available after it suddenly closed about two years ago amidst a legal battle with the previous owner. The space has the same signature red vintage light vibe, classic cocktails and an added lounge area that took over the former coffee shop C.C. Fern’s old space.
Is there free coffee at Wawa one day next week and are tacos coming to everyone's favorite chain of convenience stores?. Here's what we know and what we are speculating about. It appears that Thursday, April 14th, 2022, is Wawa Day, one of the biggest holidays in the Garden State and the region. On Wawa Day, as they've done in years past, you will be able to get a free cup of coffee all day long. Any size!
Living it up in LA! Malia Obama was spotted visiting the popular Peruvian restaurant Rosaline during a trip to West Hollywood in late March, and even took a shot with the bartender while sitting at the bar waiting for her friends to arrive. The 23-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle...
McDonald's is offering its most loyal customers 50c cheeseburgers on Thursday to celebrate the launch of their points program. The fast-food chain will be giving the discount to the first 350,000 people to order the popular menu staple from their app on Thursday. The deal is limited to one per...
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
Unlike its competitor KFC, which focuses more on the old Southern charm of fried chicken, Popeyes sells itself as Louisiana and Cajun-style cooking in your own backyard. With offerings such as fries dusted with Cajun spice, rice and beans, and shrimp alongside their famed fried chicken, the Florida-based restaurant chain has lots to offer compared to other big-name fast food chicken players.
A VEGAN was horrified to find bacon in his McDonald’s McPlant burger. The customer, 37, found the meat piece when biting into his second burger, which is meant to have no animal products. The new fast-food dish is made with a plant-based patty and the Vegetarian Society certified it...
If you’re in the mood for a cheesy, beef-topped pizza that simultaneously tastes like a tostada for under $5, you're in luck. Taco Bell just announced in a press release that it will be re-adding Mexican Pizza to its menu after having removed it in 2020. Article continues below...
Taco Bell has finally confirmed the rumors about the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, a menu item whose return has been the subject of rumors and speculation for months now. After pulling it from the chain’s menu almost two years ago, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on May 19. Reversing what had been a decision that nixed the popular item as part of a broader whittling down of the menu to cut costs. The return date? May 19, which we said in this earlier post was the date to mark on your calendar.
Calgary's newest steak house has just opened and it is going out of its way to create the ultimate extravagant dining experience right here in the city. Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar is bringing a whole new meaning to "expensive taste" by serving up a gold-dipped burger and it costs $120.
Taco Bell fans in Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Kilgore, and Lindale, Texas--and all over East Texas are rejoicing today upon hearing the news that our beloved Mexican Pizza is making its return in May!. I'll be honest, and if it sounds petty I do apologize: When Taco Bell announced they'd be...
Winter is gone, spring is here, and summer is around the corner. If you are ready to resume cooking outdoors and need a new grill for your patio, deck or tailgate parking lot, we've assembled the best deals on a variety of types of grills, from traditional charcoal grills and ceramic kamado grills to gas grills and portable grills.
As a kid, I thought that matching pajamas were the one true marker of being an adult. My mom (and aunts, and grandmas) all wore matching pajama sets, and I always saw myself graduating college and finding the perfect one for myself. And while I might still be a card-carrying member of the oversized-shirt-to-bed club at the tender age of 26, I have rounded up the dreamiest matching pajama sets for you to pull inspiration from right now—and honestly, I’ve added a few (read: almost all) of these picks to my cart already.
SPRING has sprung for fast food lovers. Multiple fast food chains are switching up their menus for Spring by offering up desirable deals for their customers. As many chains have started offering deals via their apps, new Spring menu items from places such as McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle are a great way to take advantage of low-cost food.
Panera Bread is quenching the thirst of customers looking to take a break on a budget. Whether you like your beverages hot or cold, the fast casual eatery has you covered with its Unlimited Sip Club. Sip away on your favorite beverage for one low monthly price. Here’s what you...
TGI Fridays' Chicken Slammer Board combos dropped on March 29, according to the restaurant's Instagram, and customers are already leaving heart eyes, clapping, and fire emojis in the comments. As detailed in a press release published by PR Newswire, the menu addition features three different Chicken Slammer Boards: Whiskey-Glazed, Buffalo Chicken, and Italian Chicken. Each board includes two chicken sliders (flavors vary), an appetizer, and a side of coleslaw and seasoned fries.
