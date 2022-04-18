ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Man injured after pipe bomb detonates in TN home

By Brittney Baird, Ethan Illers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFqij_0fCbVCE400

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man was injured after a pipe bomb exploded at a Grundy County home Saturday evening.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded to a home off Highway 399 on Stagecoach
Road in Palmer after a man showed up at the emergency room in Dunlap for injuries to his hand and arm.

Carl James Arnold was injured when he detonated a pipe bomb at his residence, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb that had been detonated. After searching the home, deputies found what they believe were three additional pipe bombs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJONH_0fCbVCE400
    Grundy County guns (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjQmG_0fCbVCE400
    Grundy County cash (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fydsO_0fCbVCE400
    Grundy county drugs (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)

The Grundy County Sheriff reported investigators located three additional PVC pipe containers approximately 36 inches long and four inches in diameter. These containers were X-rayed and reportedly found to be full of ammunition.

Deputies also found about 70 pounds of marijuana, $7,700.00 cash and four firearms, including a fully automatic Glock handgun

Arnold was flown to an area hospital with injuries to his left hand, face and abdomen. The investigation is still ongoing.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
