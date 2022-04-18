ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reading 4-4 Swansea: Royals score three second-half goals in stunning comeback to salvage a crucial draw leaving them seven points clear of relegation with three games remaining

By Press Association Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Reading's relegation fight received a boost when they secured a dramatic 4-4 draw with Swansea at the SCL Stadium.

In a hectic opening 12 minutes, which saw three goals, Reading went in front through a penalty from striker Lucas Joao.

Swansea hit back swiftly and went 2-1 up with well-struck drives from Hannes Wolf and top scorer Joel Piroe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJkDH_0fCbUHkK00
Tom McIntyre scored a dramatic late point to complete an incredible comeback for Reading
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7EpU_0fCbUHkK00
The result means the Royals are now seven points clear of the drop-zone with three to play

Piroe added his second goal, from a penalty, just before the interval.

Swansea stretched further ahead in the second half, through Michael Obafemi, but Reading replied with goals from Tom Ince and Joao.

Defender Tom McIntyre then pounced in the fifth minute of added time to grab a stunning draw for the hosts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YI3ia_0fCbUHkK00
Joel Piroe scored a brace to give Swansea a 3-1 lead after Hannes Wolf's equaliser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHC9z_0fCbUHkK00
Michael Obafemi looked to kill the game off when he scored a fourth after 58 minutes

MATCH FACTS

Reading: Nyland, Yiadom, Morrison, Dele-Bashiru, Baba, Ince, Drinkwater, McIntyre, Hoilett (Meite 84), Laurent, Lucas Joao.

Subs: Halilovic, Meite, Thomas, Southwood, Azeez, Barker, Ehibhationham

Goals: Joao 3, 71 (penalty), Ince 61, McIntyre 90+5

Booked: Ince, Morrison

Swansea: Fisher, Cabango, Naughton, Latibeaudiere, Christie, Grimes, Downes (Fulton 65), Paterson (Ntcham 69), Piroe (Manning 83), Wolf, Obafemi

Subs: Smith, Joseph, Hamer, Congreve

Goals: Wolf 6, Piroe 12, 45+1 (penalty), Obafemi (58)

Booked: Downes, Christie, Ntcham, Obafemi

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Reading are now seven points clear of the Sky Bet Championship drop zone with three games to play, while Swansea's hopes of a play-off place are all-but over.

Reading went ahead in only the third minute, when Piroe appeared to bring down Josh Laurent in the Swansea area.

Referee Kevin Friend did not seem interested but gave the spot-kick on the advice of an assistant. Joao duly despatched it for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Swansea were level within three minutes when a fine, flowing move ended with midfielder Wolf curling an excellent shot past home keeper Orjan Nyland.

Piroe could have made it 2-1 soon after but his attempted lob cleared not only Nyland but also the crossbar.

However, Piroe did find the target in the 12th minute - superbly guiding home an angled effort away from the despairing reach of Nyland.

Reading were clearly rattled but, once they had settled again, almost levelled eight minutes before the break.

Junior Hoilett unleashed a fierce 25-yard shot that flew past Swansea keeper Andy Fisher and cannoned off the bar.

In the second minute of first-half added time, the visitors increased their advantage when Hoilett clumsily fouled Obafemi in the area.

Piroe stepped up for the penalty and fired in his 22nd goal of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YerzO_0fCbUHkK00
Tom Ince started the comeback after poking in at the far post after 61 minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta1QX_0fCbUHkK00
Lucas Joao converted from the penalty spot to score his second goal of the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arqIq_0fCbUHkK00
They pushed for an equaliser and got it through McIntyre deep into stoppage time

In a largely quiet start to the second period, Reading fashioned the first decent chance - only for Ince to shoot wildly over.

Obafemi stretched Swansea's advantage in the 58th minute, tucking in from close range, but Ince reduced the gap to 4-2 three minutes later when volleying in a Hoilett cross.

Still Reading were not finished, with Joao stabbing home in the six-yard box after a frantic 71st-minute scramble in the Swansea area.

Swansea seemed to have finished the stronger, with Obafemi, Wolf and Olivier Ntcham all missing chances to increase the winning margin.

But McIntyre then stepped forward - again after a goalmouth scramble - to snatch the late draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ui47Z_0fCbUHkK00
Swansea boss Russell Martin was not happy as his side threw away a 4-1 lead to Reading
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLeSN_0fCbUHkK00
The result means Derby have been relegated to the Championship after their loss to QPR

