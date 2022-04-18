ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She Probably Should Join The FBI After Showing TikTok How She Is Able To Find Guys Online

We've all seen someone in public and immediately had regrets after watching them walk away and not having the guts to introduce ourselves.

The real question is, what do we do in that moment of realization? Do we chase after them and express our admiration or become the next FBI agent and pretend the cute fella who just walked off is on our most-wanted list?

That's the best part about social media. You can pretty much find someone in a matter of minutes based on something they were wearing or the location they tagged themselves in.

But how far is too far when it comes down to actually messaging the person you saw in public on social media? Is it considered creepy?

A girl named Victoria was on a subway in New York City when she noticed a cute guy sitting across from her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAbEV_0fCbUE6900
TikTok; pictured above is Victoria

She pulled out her phone and zoomed in on his backpack, which displayed the name of his college baseball team and his number.

She immediately gets on her phone and looks up the baseball roster for 2020, 2019, and 2018 where she finds this baseball player listed.

Once she has gathered his full name, she heads over to none other than Instagram. A place where most people spend their time scrolling and posting every moment of their lives.

She tries typing in a few different versions of his name until she sees a profile picture that similarly aligns with the baseball roster photo.

Realizing that both pictures were the same guy, she decided to shoot her shot by requesting him on Instagram.

As soon as he accepts her request, she sends him a direct message, telling him how she noticed him on the subway earlier and knew she had to shoot her shot!

Astonished, he replies, "Hi, how did you find me lol."

With how popular social media is nowadays, is it bizarre to have the capability to find a random attractive stranger on social media?

Should strangers continue to shoot their shots in this form of light, or is this direction seemingly creepy for most?

