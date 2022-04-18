ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New help available for struggling homeowners in Kansas

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywnyj_0fCbU5Er00

TOPEKA, Kan. — There is new help available for struggling homeowners in Kansas.

The Kansas Homeowners Assistance Fund is now accepting applications. It’s available to homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage or utility payments because of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state said more than 15,000 home loans were delinquent as of May 2021. About 70% of those loans are at least 90 days late.

The program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Mortgage rates top 5 percent for the first time in a decade

Homeowners must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

  • You own your home in Kansas.
  • The property is your primary residence.
  • You can provide valid proof of identification.
  • You are at risk of losing your home without assistance.
  • Your recent income did not exceed 150 percent of your area’s median income.
  • Your household is experiencing documented financial hardship during the COVID pandemic.

Applicants must not have received assistance from other sources for the same costs and time period for which they are requesting help.

Fire at Lawrence recycling center under investigation

Assistance through KHAF is available to cover the following:

  • Mortgage Reinstatement – Past due mortgage payments including principal, interest, escrowed taxes and insurance, and any reasonable fees associated with the delinquency.
  • Mortgage Payments – Up to 6 months of future mortgage payments to homeowners who qualify for Mortgage Reinstatement.
  • Property Charges – Delinquent property taxes, homeowner and flood insurance, homeowner association and condominium association fees, cooperative maintenance charges, common charges and any reasonable fees associated with the delinquency.
  • Utilities/Internet/Broadband Fees – Delinquent utility payments, including electricity, gas, home energy, water, wastewater as well as internet and broadband services.

Homeowners can apply online . If the application is approved, the funds are applied directly to homeowners’ accounts as quickly as possible.

Additional information is available online through the Kansas Housing Corporation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund , or by calling 855-307-KHAF(5423).

