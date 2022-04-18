ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Buc-ee's sells land for Florida store, plans to build 2nd South Carolina shop

By Gabriel Romero
 2 days ago
Buc-ee's is open for business Friday, June 19, 2020, in Katy. (Steve Gonzales/Staff photographer)

Not all purchased locations from Texas' favorite gas station become actual stores. As one former location for Buc-ee's was sold in Florida last week, another location in South Carolina is working on road infrastructure. The same thing that canceled the Florida spot.

The Texas-based gas station is set to begin construction on its second South Carolina store in Anderson, near the Georgia border, after roadway upgrades are completed, according to a WYFF News 4 report on Friday, April 15. Buc-ee's is set to open its first South Carolina store , in Florence, on May 16.

Buc-ee's has already purchased a $1 million area of land for preliminary environmental engineering off exit 21 on Liberty Highway across from two gas stations, according to Anderson County administrator Rusty Burns. He told the news station the county is working on finding the funds to re-do the intersection where Buc-ee's will be located.

"It would cost between $40 and $50 million and it would serve not just Buc-ee's, but also the industries that are located on that highway," Burns said to the news station.

Shoppers browse the selection during Black Friday at Buc-ee's in Luling in 2012.  (Michael Miller/San Antonio Express-News)

Burns added a variety of funding, upfront contributions from Buc-ee's, gas taxes once Buc-ee's is open, and the overall draw the store would ensure taxpayers aren't spending massive amounts of money on the improvements.

"There is lots of money coming down from Washington on the federal level for economic recovery purposes and an institution that would create 200 jobs that pay very well," Burns said. "The increase in the gas tax that Anderson County would get and not only the state, we think the cost-benefit ratio would be ideal, but we’re hoping to make it none to a minimal cost to Anderson County residents.”

Burns said in the report, once a final price is reached on the road improvements, Buc-ee's has agreed to pay a substantial portion of upgrades. The Anderson location is expected to be opened in the first half of 2025.

Buc-ee's has more than 35 locations in Texas and Louisiana. The mega-convenience store is now selling its house coffee to-go in the form of containers and Keurig cups. (Express-News file photo)

While the main goal is to open a Buc-ee's in a new location , not all areas that Buc-ee's purchases land become a store. According to a Gulfshore Business report on Thursday, April 14 , about 159-acres in Fort Myers, Florida that was owned by Buc-ee's was sold for $10 million.

The location was supposed to be the first southwest Florida location near I-75 and State Road 82 until traffic concerns nixed the project. Buc-ee's looks to have made more than $3 million on the sale after purchasing the property more than four years ago for $6.64 million, according to the report.

"We sold the land," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's general council and spokesperson, in the report. "The challenge is finding a site that would work for our project . The public infrastructure of the road worked against the project being able to proceed. The roadways necessary to maintain sufficient access to the property for our volume of traffic just wouldn’t work."

Nadalo added that Buc-ee's is still actively looking in Florida and southwest Florida could still get the Texas-based convenience store, but not at the I-75 and State Road 82 area, according to the report.

My trip to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' house made my skin crawl

3,000-acre Hill Country ranch for sale by 5th generation owners

Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

Mayfair community project to bring 6,000 residential units to New Braunfels

'The Biggest Little Bar in Texas' now for sale in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here .

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
