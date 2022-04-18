Vanderbilt University details 'world-class' basketball program facilities
By Adrian Mojica
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt University is sharing new details on the men's and women's basketball operations center and practice facility. The expansion is part of the Vandy United campaign, a $300 million campaign...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite not having manager Tony Vitello on the bench due to suspension, the long ball came out in full force tonight as Tennessee hit four home runs in its 15-4 win over Alababam. Alabama struck early. Drew Williamson crushed a solo shot over the left-field wall in the first inning. It […]
KNOXVILLE — Trey Lipscomb posted his second multi-home run game of the season, freshman Drew Beam struck out 10 and top-ranked Tennessee hammered Alabama 15-4 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win their Southeastern Conference baseball series. The Vols (33-3, 14-1) played without head coach Tony Vitello and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023. Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol. Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes...
UAB head coach Andy Kennedy made his annual trip into the transfer portal almost a month ago and has yet to return from the multiversal vortex of college recruiting. Kennedy and the UAB basketball program announced its latest portal addition today, welcoming former Alabama and Mississippi State forward Javian Davis to the Southside.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office announced Tuesday afternoon that Lady Vol super senior Ivy Davis has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week. The shortstop from Huntington Beach, California led the Lady Vols to a 4-0 record on the week, batting a team-high .714 in wins over Western Carolina and Texas A&M. Davis recorded […]
April 20 (UPI) -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media. "To play in the NBA has been a longtime dream of mine, and I truly think it's time for me to take that next step," Cockburn wrote on Instagram and Twitter.
Bryant’s latest addition through the NCAA transfer portal is bound to turn some heads.
Earl Timberlake committed to the Bulldogs late Monday afternoon, a former consensus top-50 prospect in the Class of 2020.
Timberlake is a wing guard who spent single seasons with Miami and Memphis, respectively. The left-hander started in 11 of his 29 appearances with the...
OXFORD — Ole Miss used nine pitchers and walked nine batters in a 13-3 loss to Southeast Missouri State at Swayze Field Tuesday night, the third-straight loss for the Rebels overall. Ole Miss (21-15, 5-10 SEC) had 10 hits in the game but left nine runners on base. The...
Following his ejection from Saturday’s game against Alabama, Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello was handed down a four-game suspension from the NCAA. Vitello was tossed in the first inning and bumped an umpire on his way out. The Vols coach is set to return to April 24 when the team travels to Florida to play the Gators.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Good news for Tennessee Baseball on Monday. The Vols Saturday starting pitcher, sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander, does not have a fracture in his arm. He was hit by a line drive in the top of the first inning on Saturday against Alabama. Dollander did not throw...
The 23-14 UNC baseball team bounced back Tuesday night, catching a 7-4 victory against the 22-13 Campbell University.
The UNC baseball team snapped Campbells’ 12-game winning streak with impressive hitting despite two fielding errors. UNC got off to an early start in Chapel Hill, with two runs in the first inning off of a Hunter Stokely RBI single that brought in Alberto Osuna and Mac Horvath.
After Campbell evened the score by scoring runs in the 2nd and 4th inning, UNC took the lead in the 5th inning from an Osuna RBI. The Diamond Heels then dominated the 6th inning, adding three...
OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi State and Ole Miss rivalry just went up a notch as veteran MSU point guard Myah Taylor transfers to rival Ole Miss. Taylor made the announcement on social media today and will slot in as the point guard for the Rebels after leading the Bulldogs for 115 games.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame held its annual Scholar-Athlete Dinner at the Great Hall in Germantown Monday night. The occasion celebrates 50 years of recognizing the top high school and college athletes in our area. Eleven high school student-athletes...
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After dropping game one of the series, and losing its first SEC game, Tennessee won the series over Alabama on Sunday with a 15-4 win. The Vols were without their head coach, Tony Vitello, and their pitching coach, Frank Anderson. The two were suspended for today's game following Saturday's ejections.
