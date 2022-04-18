Vanderbilt University details 'world-class' basketball program facilities

The 23-14 UNC baseball team bounced back Tuesday night, catching a 7-4 victory against the 22-13 Campbell University. The UNC baseball team snapped Campbells’ 12-game winning streak with impressive hitting despite two fielding errors. UNC got off to an early start in Chapel Hill, with two runs in the first inning off of a Hunter Stokely RBI single that brought in Alberto Osuna and Mac Horvath. After Campbell evened the score by scoring runs in the 2nd and 4th inning, UNC took the lead in the 5th inning from an Osuna RBI. The Diamond Heels then dominated the 6th inning, adding three...

