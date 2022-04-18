ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University details 'world-class' basketball program facilities

By Adrian Mojica
fox17.com
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt University is sharing new details on the men's and women's basketball operations center and practice facility. The expansion is part of the Vandy United campaign, a $300 million campaign...

fox17.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
WATE

Vols clinch series vs. Alabama with long ball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite not having manager Tony Vitello on the bench due to suspension, the long ball came out in full force tonight as Tennessee hit four home runs in its 15-4 win over Alababam. Alabama struck early. Drew Williamson crushed a solo shot over the left-field wall in the first inning. It […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Vols cruise past Tide without coach

KNOXVILLE — Trey Lipscomb posted his second multi-home run game of the season, freshman Drew Beam struck out 10 and top-ranked Tennessee hammered Alabama 15-4 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win their Southeastern Conference baseball series. The Vols (33-3, 14-1) played without head coach Tony Vitello and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Top football recruit in Tennessee commits to the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has landed the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023. Four stars EDGE Caleb Herring announced on his social media on Tuesday that he is going to be a Vol. Herring's brother, Elijah, is a linebacker on the team. Caleb goes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
AL.com

UAB basketball adds Mississippi State transfer Javian Davis

UAB head coach Andy Kennedy made his annual trip into the transfer portal almost a month ago and has yet to return from the multiversal vortex of college recruiting. Kennedy and the UAB basketball program announced its latest portal addition today, welcoming former Alabama and Mississippi State forward Javian Davis to the Southside.
SOUTHSIDE, AL
WATE

Ivy Davis named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference office announced Tuesday afternoon that Lady Vol super senior Ivy Davis has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week. The shortstop from Huntington Beach, California led the Lady Vols to a 4-0 record on the week, batting a team-high .714 in wins over Western Carolina and Texas A&M. Davis recorded […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jerry Stackhouse
The Providence Journal

Memphis transfer Earl Timberlake decides to join the Bryant University basketball team

Bryant’s latest addition through the NCAA transfer portal is bound to turn some heads.  Earl Timberlake committed to the Bulldogs late Monday afternoon, a former consensus top-50 prospect in the Class of 2020.  Timberlake is a wing guard who spent single seasons with Miami and Memphis, respectively. The left-hander started in 11 of his 29 appearances with the...
SMITHFIELD, RI
The Spun

Tony Vitello Suspended 4 Games: College Baseball World Reacts

Following his ejection from Saturday’s game against Alabama, Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello was handed down a four-game suspension from the NCAA. Vitello was tossed in the first inning and bumped an umpire on his way out. The Vols coach is set to return to April 24 when the team travels to Florida to play the Gators.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Heels bounce back with win over Campbell

The 23-14 UNC baseball team bounced back Tuesday night, catching a 7-4 victory against the 22-13 Campbell University. The UNC baseball team snapped Campbells’ 12-game winning streak with impressive hitting despite two fielding errors. UNC got off to an early start in Chapel Hill, with two runs in the first inning off of a Hunter Stokely RBI single that brought in Alberto Osuna and Mac Horvath. After Campbell evened the score by scoring runs in the 2nd and 4th inning, UNC took the lead in the 5th inning from an Osuna RBI. The Diamond Heels then dominated the 6th inning, adding three...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WAPT

Former MSU standout transfers to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi State and Ole Miss rivalry just went up a notch as veteran MSU point guard Myah Taylor transfers to rival Ole Miss. Taylor made the announcement on social media today and will slot in as the point guard for the Rebels after leading the Bulldogs for 115 games.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Football Hall of Fame honors local student-athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame held its annual Scholar-Athlete Dinner at the Great Hall in Germantown Monday night. The occasion celebrates 50 years of recognizing the top high school and college athletes in our area. Eleven high school student-athletes...
MEMPHIS, TN
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Visits LSU In Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WBIR

Tennessee takes series against Alabama with a 15-4 win in Game 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After dropping game one of the series, and losing its first SEC game, Tennessee won the series over Alabama on Sunday with a 15-4 win. The Vols were without their head coach, Tony Vitello, and their pitching coach, Frank Anderson. The two were suspended for today's game following Saturday's ejections.
KNOXVILLE, TN

