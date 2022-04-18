ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas highway shooting investigation ‘very, very muddy,’ sheriff says

By Michael Dakota
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zELA7_0fCbSiSF00

SOLOMON (KSNT) – A Topeka woman traveling on a major Kansas highway was shot in the back, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot around 9 p.m. April 11, while driving west on I-70 near Solomon. The sheriff’s office said there were three people in her car. An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Eric S. Wymore , 48, of Beulah, Colorado. He was booked into the Dickinson County Detection Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday said Baum and Wymore were in a relationship, but he said there is no evidence to suggest this was a domestic violence issue.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

“This is a very, very muddy investigation,” Hornaday said.

Baum was shot approximately a half-mile from the intersection of Highway 221 and I-70. After the shooting, Hornaday said the occupants took control of the vehicle and drove to the Dollar General in Solomon. The store is just off the I-70 exit.

Hornaday said that based on the extent of injuries, it would have been unlikely she could have driven to the exit.

Authorities have not answered the question of whether the shooting was accidental. However, Hornaday went on record to say, “Based on the reckless actions of Eric Wymore, that led to the death of Samantha Baum.”

A funeral for Baum is planned for Tuesday, April 19. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Solomon, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Iphone
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KTTS

Shooting at Springfield Nightclub

Springfield Police responded to a shooting at a Springfield nightclub early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a report of gunshots at the True Empire club on South Scenic. When they arrived on the scene around 3:30 am, they found a large gathering of people and damage to the building.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy