Lewis County, WV

2 people charged for fentanyl in Lewis County

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxEBB_0fCbSaOR00

WESTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after deputies found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop in Lewis County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNeEd_0fCbSaOR00
Jordan Rahming

On April 16, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a red Jeep Cherokee which had an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker while in Lewis County, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they made contact with the driver, identified as Jordan Rahming, 29, and the vehicle’s passenger Lacey Palmer, 29, both of Weston, deputies said.

While speaking with Rahming and Palmer, deputies “detected the odor of marijuana” and asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle. Palmer said that “the vehicle does have marijuana and presented marijuana granules as an explanation,” according to the complaint.

Woman arrested after officers find drugs in her home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIVKI_0fCbSaOR00
Lacey Palmer

Deputies then performed a probable cause search of the vehicle which resulted in locating “multiple suspected heroin stamps between the driver side seat and the center console,” deputies said.

Also during the search, deputies found a safe “containing a large amount of suspected heroin bundles,” as well as a “metal tin box containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine” and “multiple suspected heroin stamps located in the plastic molding of the passenger seat”; deputies determined the suspected heroin to be fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Rahming and Palmer have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.

Editor’s note: In the spirit of transparency, 12 News management felt it was important to note Palmer is a former employee of WBOY. Her employment with our company ended more than 3 years ago.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

