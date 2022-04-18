Greenville science museum boasts a range of exhibits, lots to learn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A science museum in Uptown Greenville has more to offer than you can imagine.

A Time for Science has many different exhibits and shows different aspects of science ranging from the history behind pirates, astronomy weather, anatomy and much more. You can even look at your hand under a microscope, although you might be scared of what you’ll see, your hands probably aren’t as clean as you think.

Click the video above to see and find out more. Also, click the above link to learn more about a new interactive science project that children are digging into and learning more at the museum.

