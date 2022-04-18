ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Video: Suspect shot at woman in Waffle House lot in Portsmouth

By Brian Reese
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police released surveillance video on Monday after they say a suspect shot at a woman last month in the parking lot of a Waffle House on George Washington Highway.

It happened on March 24 around 6:38 p.m. in the parking lot at 4800 block of George Washington Highway.

The woman reported an unknown suspect shot at her while she was in her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police haven’t released additional details but the video released shows two cars pull into the lot. A person gets out of the lead car and appears to fire a shot at the woman’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

