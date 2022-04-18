ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen Cuddles Daughter Vivian, 9, In Adorable Easter Photo

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen, 41, shared a sweet embrace with her daughter Vivian, 9, on Easter Sunday. The Brazilian model held her youngest child in her arms as the mother-daughter duo pressed their heads against each other in the photo that Gisele posted to Instagram. Gisele and Vivian’s adorable moment on Easter occurred in front of a gorgeous sunset background.

In her caption, Gisele wished her 18.9 million followers a happy Easter, followed by a hopeful and optimistic message. “I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more unite. Wishing you a day filled with love,” Gisele wrote, adding a red heart emoji to complete her caption.

Tom Brady, 44, shared some love to his wife and daughter in the comments section of the post. “Happy Easter to all,” he wrote alongside two heart emojis. The NFL star and Gisele also share son Benjamin, 12, and Tom has son Jack, 14, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele and the kids have been so supportive of Tom’s football career. On Feb. 1, Tom revealed he would be retiring from the sport and took a trip with Gisele and the kids to Costa Rica. But after re-charging, he seemingly changed his mind and announced that he’s sticking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Tom explained on March 13. “That time will come. But it is not now.”

Of course, Gisele was overly supportive of her husband’s decision. “Here we go again!” she commented on his announcement post. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

