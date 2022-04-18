Don McLean coming to Springfield

He claims the beers are on him ever since he got drunk on a plane. Now you can see him for yourself when his tour stops in Upstate New York. Dierks Bentley has extended his 2022 Beers On Me Tour, adding additional shows for the summer leg. Riley Green and Parker McCollum with with him for the first half of the tour, now he will be joined by Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

