Springfield, IL

Don McLean coming to Springfield

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Iconic singer and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Don McLean is headed to the Capital City. The "American Pie" singer is set to perform on July 23 at the UIS Performing Arts Center. It's part...

