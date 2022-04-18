ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average price at the pump in Florida dips to $4

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
David Cunningham, 55, of Tampa fills up at the Shell Gas Station at 2210 Dr ML King Jr St N in St. Petersburg. Florida’s average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4 on Monday, continuing a steady decline after hitting a record of $4.38 last month, according to the AAA auto club. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Florida’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $4 on Monday, continuing a steady decline after hitting a record of $4.38 last month, according to the AAA auto club.

The Monday total was down from $4.07 a week earlier. It also was the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine, spurring sanctions against Russia’s energy sector.

But AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices could increase again.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “The price of oil jumped 8 percent last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

The most-expensive gas in Florida was in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas, while the cheapest was in the Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and Melbourne areas. In Tampa Bay, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.96, which is down from $4.04 a week ago.

