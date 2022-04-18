Doctors say teens involved in Pittsburgh mass shooting could face psychological effects

PITTSBURGH — A party of 200 young people turned deadly as shots erupted inside and outside of an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood over the weekend.

According to police, 10 people were shot, including two 17-year-olds who were killed.

Five other teens were injured while running for cover.

They have physical wounds, but they — and many others at that party — have psychological wounds, too.

“For people who were involved in an incident like this, it can take several days to just sort of get your feet back under you,” said Dr. Anthony Mannarino, the director of AHN’s Center for Traumatic Stress in Children and Adolescents.

He says the injured teens could develop psychological conditions as serious as PTSD and require treatment.

For those who simply witnessed the tragedy, they’ll feel the effects as well.

“People are going to be afraid,” said Mannarino. “They’re going to have trouble sleeping, maybe trouble paying attention at school or work.”

According to Mannarino, those symptoms can last for several weeks and be worse for those who were closest with the teens who died.

“All of a sudden, two of your friends or acquaintances died in gun violence and it can really change people’s perspective on what life’s about,” said Mannarino.

Dr. Jack Rozel, the medical director of UPMC’s resolve Crisis Services, says parents and loved ones can help teens get through this difficult time.

“It’s important for us to listen to our kids and to their friends,” he said. “It’s important for us to ask. Maybe not pry, but ask, ‘How are you doing? Who’s there for you? If you’re not going to talk to me, who are you going to talk to?’”

Pittsburgh Public Schools says at least four of the teens injured over the weekend were PPS students.

The district went on modified lockdown Monday as a precaution and is providing resources to any students who need them.

Rozel says resolve Crisis Services offers resources as well.

He recommends people learn more about Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Safe2Say Something program, which teaches kids and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals before traumatic events take place.

