Former caregiver gets probation for endangering minor with autism

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former caregiver will spend four years on probation after an incident involving a minor with autism.

The incident occurred in April 2019. While working as a behavior support technician at a residential facility in Lackawanna, prosecutors say another caregiver witnessed 37-year-old Derrick Warburton II of Cheektowaga, hit and kick the victim.

At the time, Warburton was trying to calm and dress them. The victim “was in an aggressive state” at the time, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

This past January, Warburton was found guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person, which is a felony.

In addition to his probation sentence, an order of protection was issued for the victim until 2027. Prior to his sentencing, Warburton faced up to four years in prison.

