Fayetteville, NC

Police: Man sexually assaulted homeless NC woman sleeping outside

By Patrick Zarcone
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say sexually assaulted a homeless woman who was sleeping behind a business last week.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600-block of Skibo Road at approximately 3:36 a.m. on April 15 in reference to a man sexually assaulting a homeless woman.

A preliminary investigation has shown that the victim was asleep behind a business in the area and was woken up by an unknown man. After being woken up, the two had a “brief conversation” before the suspect sexually assaulted the woman.

Fentanyl, meth found in Lenoir man’s home during search, deputies say

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 31 years old, who is between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8, has short hair, was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue T-shirt and a “COVID style” mask, according to police.

Police are asking that everyone, females in particular, “remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Blake with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1851 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

