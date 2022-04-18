ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local musicians to celebrate the music of Elvis in stage performance

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYOnu_0fCbNkky00

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Seven local talents will be featured in an upcoming stage showcase by The Good Time Show.

The event will feature The Good Time Mountain Mamas, consisting of “seven talented local ladies” who will be tackling the songs of The King himself, Elvis Presley.

Set to take place at 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, the show will be held at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.

Dutch Miller Automotive will be presenting the event, which will see additional sponsorship from Delta Hotels, Minuteman Press, Truist, the City of Huntington, and Kindred Communications Inc.

Among the talented women selected for the showcase are

Teresa Prince of Luna and the Mountain Jets, also performs with Laid Back Country Picker

Holly Forbes, Top 10 Finalist of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Mandi Hurley, creator of the Good Time Mountain Mamas show with an extensive knowledge of both music and the law

Chelsea Nolan, who previously was scheduled to perform at The Good Time Show’s Tom Petty showcase, but had to opt out. She is returning to take on some Classic material from The King

Angel Davila of Chocolate 4-Wheeler

Essie Riddle, a multi-faceted talent returning to the Mountain State following travels to expand her musical knowledge

Sarah Rudy of Hello June, whose upcoming second, full-length album will soon see release

Also featured at the event will be an Elvis Look-Alike Contest, which will be open to the public, and will offer the chance to win a number of prizes.

Following the Mountain Mamas do Elvis Presley event, there will be an afterparty show at The Loud venue in Huntington.

The afterparty show will feature a bluegrass performance from The Good Ol Boys and a Girl, country from Laid Back Country Picker, and a DJ Set from Charlie Brown Superstar.

Upon presentation of a Mountain Mamas do Elvis Presley ticket, afterparty show attendees can gain entry for half-price.

The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium is located at 800 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, and The Loud venue is located at 741 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

More information on the Mountain Mamas do Elvis Presley showcase performance can be found on The Good Time Show Facebook page.

