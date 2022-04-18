ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Man injured after pipe bomb detonates in Grundy County home

By Brittney Baird, Ethan Illers
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSXq0_0fCbMcnn00

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A 33-year-old man was injured after a pipe bomb exploded at a Grundy County home Saturday evening.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded to a home off Highway 399 on Stagecoach
Road in Palmer after a man showed up at the emergency room in Dunlap for injuries to his hand and arm.

Construction worker dies in trench collapse in Tennessee

Carl James Arnold was injured when he detonated a pipe bomb at his residence, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb that had been detonated. After searching the home, deputies found what they believe were three additional pipe bombs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJONH_0fCbMcnn00
    Grundy County guns (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjQmG_0fCbMcnn00
    Grundy County cash (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fydsO_0fCbMcnn00
    Grundy county drugs (Source: Grundy County Sheriff’s Office)
Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

The Grundy County Sheriff reported investigators located three additional PVC pipe containers approximately 36 inches long and four inches in diameter. These containers were X-rayed and reportedly found to be full of ammunition.

Deputies also found about 70 pounds of marijuana, $7,700.00 cash and four firearms, including a fully automatic Glock handgun

Arnold was flown to an area hospital with injuries to his left hand, face and abdomen. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dunlap, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Grundy County, TN
City
Palmer, TN
Grundy County, TN
Crime & Safety
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Bombs#Guns#Alcohol#Wkrn#Tennessee Highway Patrol
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy