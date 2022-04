Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is back. Now that he is, he’s unlikely to go anywhere else. Ditto for backup Jake Allen. Of course, to a degree, Price’s future is up in the air, following recent comments, saying he wants to “finish playing at an acceptable level,” “not being a burden.” However, logically, considering Price’s decent performance in his debut against the New York Islanders and his $7.75 million salary in 2022-23, he’s probably going to keep playing for the foreseeable future.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO