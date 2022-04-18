ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

One firefighter in hospital after Fairfax Co. fire

By Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

UPDATE 1:24 p.m. — First responders said that the fire reached the third alarm. One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — First responders said that they have extinguished the majority of an apartment fire in Fairfax County late Monday morning.

They first arrived at the fire in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane around 11:00 a.m. They sent an update out about 30 minutes later saying that most of the fire has been extinguished.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Download WDVM’s app to get notified with the latest.

