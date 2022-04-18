ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices across the country sees little to no change

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Across the country, as drivers look to fill up to start the week, gas prices are are seeing little to no change.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor , the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.08, which is down 3 cents from a week ago. For diesel drivers, the current average is $5.03, which is only down 1 cent from a week ago.

Across the Natural State, the current average for a gallon of regular is $3.69, which is down 1 cent from the average a week ago.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Hot Springs are paying right at the state’s average of $3.69. Pine Bluff drivers are paying $3.70, while drivers in Little Rock are paying $3.67 for a gallon of regular gas.

Currently, the cheapest county to get gas in Arkansas is Benton County, where the average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.50. The most expensive county for gas in the Natural State is Lafayette County, where the current average is $3.97.

In California, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.70, which is the most expensive in the country. Kanas, however, has taken back its title from Missouri as the state with the cheapest gas, sitting at $3.66 a gallon.

To find out where the cheapest gas can be found in your area, check out our Gas Tracker .

