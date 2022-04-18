ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bromley’s play-off hopes dented by draw with Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxkuT_0fCbLtWh00

Bromley missed a chance to cut the gap on the National League play-off places as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Maidenhead.

Both sides had opportunities to win an evenly-matched game, with Maidenhead having a Nathan Blissett goal ruled out for offside four minutes before half-time.

Bromley goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, on loan from Brentford, made a fine save to keep out Kane Ferdinand’s header early on while the hosts went close when Louis Dennis’ shot was deflected on to a post.

Maidenhead went close again when Ferdinand headed against the crossbar from a corner midway through the second half but neither side could find a breakthrough.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Late Wealdstone goal ensures Bromley’s poor form continues

Bromley remained five points off the National League play-off spots after their poor form continued with a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone. Byron Webster’s effort was cancelled out late on by Josh Umerah to leave the Ravens winless in eight league games. Bromley almost went ahead in the 21st minute...
SOCCER
newschain

Qualifier from Scotland and Wales’ play-off path set for World Cup draw pot four

Scotland will be in with the lowest-ranked seeds for next week’s World Cup draw, along with Wales if they get past Austria on Thursday. The four-team World Cup play-off path featuring those two countries had been due to be completed by March 29, but Scotland’s semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed until June due to the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Ferdinand
Person
Louis Dennis
Person
Nathan Blissett
newschain

Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth. The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net. And they doubled their...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League
newschain

Euro 2022 organisers defend use of Man City academy ground amid criticism

The Manchester City Academy Stadium will generate “a great atmosphere worthy of a Women’s European Championship”, tournament organisers have said. Iceland international Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir branded the use of the 4,700-capacity stadium for Euro 2022 as “disrespectful” to women’s football. The stadium, where Manchester...
UEFA
newschain

Billy Bodin’s late winner sees Oxford beat MK Dons

Substitute Billy Bodin’s late winner gave Oxford a 1-0 victory over MK Dons and seriously dented Dons’ automatic promotion hopes. In a game where defences had been on top, the introduction of Bodin gave the home side an extra dimension. And after playing a quick one-two with Matty...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hibs owner Ron Gordon insists sacked boss Shaun Maloney had ‘plenty of time’

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon claimed he believes in continuity despite insisting that four months was ample time for Shaun Maloney to prove himself as manager. The former Celtic midfielder left his role as Belgium assistant boss after being head-hunted by Hibs in December but was sacked on Tuesday after a double defeat by Hearts ended hopes of silverware and European football.
SOCCER
BBC

From Real Madrid to Airbus - the coaches learning in Wales

Real Madrid's assistant manager is swiftly followed into the tactical analysis test by the head coach of Pontypridd Town. Liverpool's elite development coach, Vitor Matos, is also put through his paces, as are numerous coaches from Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa. Then comes Jamie Crowther,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Yerry Mina and Donny Van De Beek return for Everton’s game with Leicester

Everton have Yerry Mina and Donny Van De Beek back available for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leicester at Goodison Park. Defender Mina is fit after missing out since early February due to a quadriceps injury, while on-loan midfielder Van De Beek can be called upon again following a minor thigh issue and being ineligible for the 1-0 win over his parent club Manchester United last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

