Springfield, MO

GLO Center to host a pancake social fundraiser

By Tony Nguyen
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The GLO Center announced they will be hosting a social fundraiser with opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals to help the local non-profit.

On April 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the GLO Center will be making pancakes and mimosas. They are located at 518 E. Commercial St.

There will also be live music.

$12 individual tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com/e/pancake-social-tickets-317598394347

Sponsors can get a “Single Stack” for $100, including a great big social media shoutout and two complimentary tickets. The “Double Stack” for $250 includes four complimentary tickets, a social media shoutout, and your name proudly displayed on a poster at the event. The “Full Stack” for $500 includes your name and logo on the poster, social media shoutout, four complimentary tickets, and four mimosa tickets.

The GLO Center Serves the LGBTQIA community in the Ozarks through support, resources, education and advocacy. For more information, click here.

