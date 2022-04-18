ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Sunday night building fire reported in Suwannee County

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
WCTV

Live Oak man dies in fatal crash in Suwannee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash Friday night leaves a scooter driver dead in Suwannee County. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on county road 250 involving a scooter and a pick-up truck. The pick-up truck was traveling on Country Road 250 approaching the intersection of 217th...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WMAZ

Semi-truck carrying 1,000 pounds of cocoa destroyed in fire on Florida highway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida firefighters Monday spent the morning battling a blaze that was sparked on a semi-truck in Daytona Beach. According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire happened in the early morning after the truck's brakes reportedly malfunctioned on Interstate 95. The precious cargo inside the truck? Firefighters say cocoa — 1,000 bags of cocoa to be exact.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suwannee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Scfr
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy