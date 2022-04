AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron today announced it is moving forward with installing 28 speed tables to help reduce speeding throughout the city’s 10 wards. The city tested temporary speed tables in two neighborhoods in 2020, but the permanent installation has been delayed until now due to pandemic supply chain issues. During the pilot program, there was a 23 percent reduction in the number of speeders (from 90 percent to 67 percent), and surveys showed that many residents supported the speed tables.

AKRON, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO