Man charged with terroristic threatening after standoff at downtown Anchorage hotel

By Megan Pacer
webcenterfairbanks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was arrested after a roughly four-hour standoff at the Hotel Captain Cook in downtown Anchorage on Friday told police officers that he had multiple weapons and wanted to shoot people, according to charging documents in the case. Several downtown Anchorage streets were...

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

