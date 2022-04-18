ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$45K worth of drugs seized during Lenoir traffic stop, sheriff says

By Jesse Ullmann
 2 days ago

LENOIR, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Morganton man is facing charges after $45,000 worth of drugs was seized during an investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said on Monday.

A traffic stop was conducted on 40-year-old Morganton resident Ashley Butler last Monday around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 126 in Lenoir. A search of Mr. Butler’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of $45,000 worth of drugs including 280 grams of meth, according to the sheriff’s office. $5,000 in cash was also seized.

Butler was arrested and faces multiple charges including drug trafficking.

“We are continuing to be aggressive on our drug campaign, we are not letting up,” Sheriff Alan Jones said.

