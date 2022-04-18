ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortitude Gold reports preliminary Q1 production of 9,875 ounces gold, Nevada

By Staff Writer
Cover picture for the articleFortitude Gold Corp. [FTCO-OTCQB] reported preliminary production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 of 9,875 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield. During the first quarter, the company...

NEVADA STATE
