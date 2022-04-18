She Went Out For A Drive One Night With A Friend And Wound Up Murdered In His Car

St. Louis, Missouri. 20-year-old Ashlyn Nicole Ketcherside adored spending her time outside in nature. She loved to stargaze, go on hikes, and paint.

She was close to her family and had a ton of friends. She lived in Farmington, Missouri, and her loved ones say that she just had "a beautiful soul."

On the evening of October 31st, 2020, Ashlyn's younger sister Hannah recalled that Ashlyn was feeling bored.

Ashlyn's friend Josh Long came to pick her up so that they could go for a drive to St. Louis that night and do something instead of just sitting at home.

The last words Ashlyn's dad Dink ever spoke to her were, "I love you." Dink has always taken every opportunity to say those words to his children, and that night was no different.

"Ashlyn on the night of October 31st, 2020 decided to just ride along with Mr. Long to the city, just so she could get out of the house cause she was bored," Hannah wrote in a Facebook post.

Facebook; pictured above is Ashlyn

"Little did she know, that was her last car ride. Now I was not there, I don’t know what all went down on that street, but what I do know is Ashlyn was ducked down, hiding in the passenger side floorboard."

"Now, if I understand this right, whoever did this, wasn't even aware my sister was in the vehicle. But tragically, 2 bullets went through the car perfectly and hit Ashlyn in the leg, and in her neck."

Hours after Ashlyn had gotten into Josh's car, she was found shot to death inside of his car, and Josh was also shot to death that night as well, right there on Bartmer Avenue in St. Louis.

Ashlyn's family has said that there really aren't that many details available in her and Josh's cases and that they were tragically in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

"Two families are seeking justice one for their daughter who was only 20-years-old," Ashlyn's dad Dink said.

"Her Daddio cries every day for his sweet daughter. The other family cries for their son and his four children cry for that daddy who was taken too soon. Both these beautiful souls were taken way too soon and by a thug with a gun, who still walks the streets, and for what reason?"

"Does it matter? No, it doesn't, nothing that either of these two could have done would justify ANYONE walking up and shooting them point-blank and left to die alone one in the street and the other in a car nearby. The murderer has bragged about what he has done and still nothing."

Ashlyn's family is still holding out hope that someone did see something that night and that her murderer will be apprehended.

If you have any information related to Ashlyn and Josh's murders, please call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314.444.5371.