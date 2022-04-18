War Freezes Biden Agenda, Zelenskyy Feels Like Bill Murray

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
"The View's" Sunny Hostin claimed Thursday that former President Donald Trump "ran the country into the ground," but failed to mention the multiple crises facing Americans under the past 15 months of President Biden's administration. During a segment discussing the Senate candidacies of celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former...
President Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, responding to the journalist’s question by saying: “Why should I tell you?”. Doocy had asked what the U.S. would do specifically in response to a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine. Biden said Russia’s use...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now as Putin's opponents are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP. A petition with over 65,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to...
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
