Skygazers: Multiple Planets now visible

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 3 planets visible at dawn this morning to...

Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA confirms more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system

March 22 (UPI) -- The total number of confirmed planets in the universe ticked past 5,000 this week with the addition of 65 exoplanets, NASA says. The space agency said the confirmed planets are just a small fraction of the billions of planets the Milky Way likely holds. That number only increases when considering galaxies outside our own.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
WTRF- 7News

5,000 planets discovered by NASA

NASA has discovered more than 5,000 planets outside of our solar system – but so far, Earth is the only one that appears to have the right conditions for human life. NASA said it has confirmed 5,005 exoplanets – or planets outside of our solar system. Most are in a very small region outside of […]
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Nasa spots comet that's bigger than anything they've ever seen heading towards Earth

Nasa has recorded the largest comet ever with the Hubble Space Telescope - and it's heading Earth's way.At the core of the space rock, the icy nucleus is said to measure around 80 miles across - that's a whopping 50 times bigger compared to the heart of an average comet and weighing 500 trillion tons.It has been named C/2014 UN271 (or Bernardinelli-Bernstein) and was first discovered 12 years ago by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in 2010 when it was 3 billion miles from the Sun or the distance to Neptune. Since its discovery, the comet is hurtling in...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

5,000 Exoplanets and Still Just One Earth to Newly-Found Doomed Planets to A New Law of Nature? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Odd Radio Circles in Space to Why Our Sun Didn’t Have Sunspots for 70 years to NASA Should Send This New Message To Extraterrestrials With An RSVP And Our Cosmic Coordinates, and much more. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
ASTRONOMY

