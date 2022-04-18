Skygazers: Multiple Planets now visible

The dazzling northern lights could light up the skies as far south as the northern United States after the detection of 17 solar eruptions blasting from a single sunspot, two of which are headed straight to Earth. The two Earth-directed eruptions have merged into a "cannibal coronal mass ejection" and...
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
In the coming weeks, Coloradans will have the chance to see one of the oldest recorded meteor showers dazzle the night sky. The 2022 Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak on the night of April 21 and into the following morning. It's also likely that stray meteors will be seen in days leading up to and following the peak.
Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
The largest comet ever discovered has been traveling towards the Sun for over 1 million years, and its gigantic scale shines a light on the mysterious objects that make up one of the biggest structures in our Solar System. In a new study, astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to...
March 22 (UPI) -- The total number of confirmed planets in the universe ticked past 5,000 this week with the addition of 65 exoplanets, NASA says. The space agency said the confirmed planets are just a small fraction of the billions of planets the Milky Way likely holds. That number only increases when considering galaxies outside our own.
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. There's a childlike joy to running flat out to get to someplace exciting. That's the sort of mode NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is in right now. The Jezero Crater on Mars is full of geologic wonders...
NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
NASA has discovered more than 5,000 planets outside of our solar system – but so far, Earth is the only one that appears to have the right conditions for human life. NASA said it has confirmed 5,005 exoplanets – or planets outside of our solar system. Most are in a very small region outside of […]
China is working hard to become one of the world's leading space powers. The country only recently launched its first rovers to the Moon and Mars and it has built its own space station. Now, China's space agency is looking to join the race to find habitable exoplanets, a report...
Today's stories range from Odd Radio Circles in Space to Why Our Sun Didn't Have Sunspots for 70 years to NASA Should Send This New Message To Extraterrestrials With An RSVP And Our Cosmic Coordinates, and much more.
The journey out to Jupiter's orbit is full of stars. NASA's Lucy spacecraft is early in its long trek to explore a group of asteroids called the Jupiter Trojans, which are small remnants of our early solar system that share the planet Jupiter's orbit around the sun. Lucy launched from...
