Art Directors Guild national executive director Chuck Parker has been re-elected to another three-year term in the IATSE Local’s latest election. Members re-upped Parker, a production designer who has led the Guild for two terms since he was first elected in 2016, to a third term in an election that took place between March 29 and April 18. The election also saw business representative Joel Cohen unseat sitting associate national executive director dooner. The Guild, which announced the results on Wednesday, says it is not providing the vote counts for this election.More from The Hollywood ReporterOutgoing Local 399 Leader Steve Dayan...

VISUAL ART ・ 4 MINUTES AGO