The weather is warming, trees are blooming, and we are just a couple of weeks from Easter. Spring is certainly in the air! As you all know, this time of year can also bring severe weather. As an easy way to stay informed is to sign up through “Notify Me” to get updates. This is an easy way to receive important news or urgent updates. Simply go to www.townofbartonville.com and sign up through “Notify Me” to get our latest updates. Denton County ESD #1 also has a free notification system that shares severe weather watches or warnings for our area, as issued by the National Weather Service. A link to that sign up can be found at www.townofbartonville.com/ESDalerts.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO