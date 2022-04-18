ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago-area doctor gives tips for parents switching baby formula brands amid shortage

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Seventy five percent of all babies receive at least some formula by the time they are 6 months old.

Now, a baby formula shortage has some stores limiting how much you can buy.

Walgreens, Target and CVS are trying to prevent empty store shelves.

This shortage started two months ago, and has gotten worse because of a recall, involving three popular brands.

Dr. Adam Barsella, a pediatrician with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about how parents should react if they're affected by the shortage.

Barsella said parents can switch formulas for their babies, and their pediatrician is their best resource.

