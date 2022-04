KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night. Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit's Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO