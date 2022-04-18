ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Apple workers at Grand Central Terminal store push to form union

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KR0f_0fCbE7Qx00

Employees of Apple’s flagship store in Grand Central Terminal are pushing to form a union — a campaign that follows growing calls among disgruntled members of the iPhone maker’s workforce for better pay and benefits.

A group of Apple workers calling themselves Fruit Stand Workers United have begun collecting signatures to form the union. With enough signatures, the group can petition the National Labor Relations Board to hold a formal union election for the Grand Central location.

In a post on their website , the organizers said they had voted to become an affiliate of the labor group Workers United on Feb. 21 ahead of the signature drive. Workers United is the same group leading labor organizing efforts at several Starbucks stores that have voted to unionize in recent months — a sign that Apple could soon face similar pressure.

“Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living in what have proven to be extraordinary times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation,” a message on the Fruit Stand Workers United website says.

The Apple workers have outlined specific demands as part of their effort to form a union, including a minimum hourly wage of $30 for all workers, increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time and research into more robust safety protocols at the Grand Central location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tIuX_0fCbE7Qx00
The Grand Central store would be the first Apple location to unionize if the push is successful.REUTERS

The Washington Post was first to report on the unionization effort. If the effort is successful, Apple’s Grand Central store will be the first in the country to unionize.

Workers involved in the labor drive told the outlet that Apple has been attempting to dissuade them from forming a union for “months.”

When reached for comment, an Apple spokesperson told the Post that the company was “fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple” – but the company did not say whether it would aim to support or thwart the organizing effort.

“We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits,” the Apple spokesperson said.

Apple operates more than 270 retail stores in the US and has tens of thousands of retail workers. The minimum hourly rate for Apple’s retail workers is $20, according to the spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfZcS_0fCbE7Qx00 Apple has boosted some benefits in recent months to stave off criticism.Getty Images

Rumbling of a potential labor organizing push at Apple stores has intensified in recent months, with a number of stores around the country reportedly organizing similar drives. Workers have expressed frustration that Apple’s surging profits have yet to be reflected in their paychecks.

Earlier this year, sources told the Washington Post that some Apple workers were using phones with Google’s rival Android operating system to avoid potential spying by their managers .

In December, some Apple workers threatened a walkout while demanding better sick leave and working conditions at stores.

Meanwhile, Apple has begun to boost some benefits as it competes for workers during a nationwide labor shortage. In February, the tech company rolled out an enhanced sick time policy and increased paid time off for its part-time and full-time workers.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Apple Store#Grand Central Terminal#Iphone
MarketRealist

Customers Rage as Smart Home Company Insteon Shuts Down Services Abruptly

Seems like smart-home technology company Insteon has become “Inste-off,” cutting off services on April 15 without notice. So, what caused to Insteon—a company whose most recent blog post is titled “We’re Keeping the Lights On”—to go dark so suddenly? Users reported on April 15, that the Insteon's services were down, despite its system status webpage still claiming on April 18 that all services were online. And many took their frustration to Twitter.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple won't easily be able to work around long China COVID lockdows

Key Apple suppliers including Pegatron have already been ordered by Chinese authorities to halt production. Presently, Pegatron may not be allowed to resume until early May, and overall, the lockdown policies affecting all firms in the region have delayed MacBook Pro manufacture. According to Reuters, it's possible that Pegatron alone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Starbucks
CNET

iOS 15.4: The New Features You'll Want on Your iPhone

Have you downloaded Apple's latest iPhone update? iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public for a couple weeks, and if you haven't yet installed the new mobile operating system, you're missing out on a slew of useful features. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask, 37 new emoji and bolstered privacy measures to your iPhone (and iPad through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Apple is poised for a grand fintech offensive

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Robinhood cashes in, Apple is poised for a fintech offensive, and El Salvador holds back on its bitcoin bond. Robinhood shareholders didn’t seem impressed by the splashy rollout of its new spending account, the latest evolution of a product that’s seen a troubled road to market. Its first attempt to introduce a “Checking” product in 2018 ran aground when SIPC refused to extend its brokerage-account insurance to the product. It revamped the product in 2019 with FDIC insurance. The 2022 version — called Robinhood Cash Card, or the Robinhood Money LLC Stored Value Account if you’re nasty — offers a bonus on rounded-up savings that varies from 10% to 100%. It’s a practical product, and the interchange on debit card purchases could be a steady revenue stream. But it’s not as exciting as the go-go stock and crypto trading that once juiced Robinhood’s own shares.
FIFA
AFP

Amazon faces rising union push in United States

Christian Smalls no longer works at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in New York, but he still sees former colleagues every day at the bus stop as they head into work. "The moment that I stepped through the doors on my first day on the job, I realized that we needed to have change at Amazon," said Thomas, who pointed to safety hazards, unreasonable workloads over a long day and limited break times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone SE (2022) Review

Apple's 2022 iPhone SE is one of the fastest smartphones in the world, not to mention the smallest and most affordable iPhone that unlocks access to most of the latest 5G network bands—not bad considering it starts at $429. But you should demand a little more from your device, especially in terms of battery life, hardware design, and camera features. If you own an older model and want a more future-proof phone, or you simply don’t want to spend a lot more on a high-end handset, the new iPhone SE is definitely worth considering. But the admittedly pricier iPhone 13 ($799) remains our Editors’ Choice winner in Apple's current lineup.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives

Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR after introducing the iPhone 13 last year, and a new report says that the company could discontinue the iPhone 11 after announcing the iPhone 14 series in September. Apple had discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8,...
CELL PHONES
KGUN 9

Apple Started Its Digital Driver’s License And State ID Program

Apple is working toward making the Wallet even more like a physical wallet. Owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license or state-issued ID from Arizona can now add them to their digital wallets. The tech giant announced the update on March 23. iPhone or Apple Watch users...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy