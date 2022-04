Dozens of staff and vendors at NYU’s Shanghai campus have been "trapped" on campus for weeks, an administrator said. "We have about 20 employees and 20 vendors who have been trapped on campus or in the dorm for weeks now unable to go home," said Vice Chancellor Jeffrey Lehman in an April 11 Zoom call to faculty obtained by The Post. "One of those employees is our driver. We have only one driver who is authorized to drive on the city streets right now … He is mostly delivering food and things like that, emergency supplies."

