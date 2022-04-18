ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Police locate runaway teen in Morgan City

By KATC News
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Police in Morgan City say the runaway has been found

The 17-year-old was reported missing by his family, police say.

