A Wanted Florida Man Apprehended Hiding In Attic, Passed Out From The Heat

A Florida man, who was wanted for domestic battery and stalking, was apprehended on Sunday, passed out in an attic, hiding from law enforcement.

On Easter Sunday around 9:15 a.m., Ocala Police Officer K. Gonzalez was patrolling near the 1500 block of NE 9th Street.

The officer spotted Logan Wilson, 34, sitting on the front porch of a house.

Wilson had multiple felony warrants out of Marion County for violation of parole for domestic battery and aggravated stalking.

Logan Wilson, 34

When Wilson saw the officer, he ran into the house.

Ocala police officers were aware Wilson was a violent offender and recently made threats that were concerning.

Officer K. Gonzalez called for backup and set up an initial perimeter around the house. There were “visual cues” on the property that gave a warning that there may be weapons inside the house, according to police.

Officer Blanton, a crisis negotiator, responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with Wilson using a cell phone, as well as a speaker system, in an attempt to have Wilson give up peacefully and come out of the house.

Wilson’s mother told police that there were no weapons inside the house, except for an airsoft gun.

After numerous failed attempts to reason with Wilson to come out, officers on the scene requested the SWAT team’s assistance.

When SWAT arrived, a tactical decision to deploy a chemical agent inside the house was made in an attempt to safely apprehend Mr. Wilson. SWAT team members entered the home to locate Wilson.

As SWAT team members began to search the attic, SWAT Officer Brinkley spotted Wilson hiding between two rafter beams underneath the insulation. Wilson was not responding to commands and appeared to be passed out due to heat exhaustion.

While Wilson was unconscious, the SWAT team carried him outside so medical assistance could be rendered.

“When Wilson regained consciousness, he became combative with our officers. He was successfully restrained and transported to a hospital for medical treatment related to heat exposure,” said Ocala Police.

Once he was cleared by the hospital, Wilson was arrested and booked into the Marion County jail.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .