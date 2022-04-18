ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

A Wanted Florida Man Apprehended Hiding In Attic, Passed Out From The Heat

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

A Florida man, who was wanted for domestic battery and stalking, was apprehended on Sunday, passed out in an attic, hiding from law enforcement.

On Easter Sunday around 9:15 a.m., Ocala Police Officer K. Gonzalez was patrolling near the 1500 block of NE 9th Street.

The officer spotted Logan Wilson, 34, sitting on the front porch of a house.

Wilson had multiple felony warrants out of Marion County for violation of parole for domestic battery and aggravated stalking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLKTE_0fCbCJ0q00
Logan Wilson, 34

When Wilson saw the officer, he ran into the house.

Ocala police officers were aware Wilson was a violent offender and recently made threats that were concerning.

Officer K. Gonzalez called for backup and set up an initial perimeter around the house. There were “visual cues” on the property that gave a warning that there may be weapons inside the house, according to police.

Officer Blanton, a crisis negotiator, responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with Wilson using a cell phone, as well as a speaker system, in an attempt to have Wilson give up peacefully and come out of the house.

Wilson’s mother told police that there were no weapons inside the house, except for an airsoft gun.

After numerous failed attempts to reason with Wilson to come out, officers on the scene requested the SWAT team’s assistance.

When SWAT arrived, a tactical decision to deploy a chemical agent inside the house was made in an attempt to safely apprehend Mr. Wilson. SWAT team members entered the home to locate Wilson.

As SWAT team members began to search the attic, SWAT Officer Brinkley spotted Wilson hiding between two rafter beams underneath the insulation. Wilson was not responding to commands and appeared to be passed out due to heat exhaustion.

While Wilson was unconscious, the SWAT team carried him outside so medical assistance could be rendered.

“When Wilson regained consciousness, he became combative with our officers. He was successfully restrained and transported to a hospital for medical treatment related to heat exposure,” said Ocala Police.

Once he was cleared by the hospital, Wilson was arrested and booked into the Marion County jail.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 14

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Swat#Police#Stalking#Ne 9th Street
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy