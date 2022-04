It would be lazy and unoriginal to state that Fulham’s win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed their relegation from next season’s Premier League, so needless to say that is exactly what The Fiver will do. When push comes to shove, if they can’t be bothered doing anything more interesting than yo-yoing down from the top flight to the Championship and back up again season after season after season after season after season after season, we’re darned if we can be bothered to come up with any new, increasingly condescending gags about the almost psychotic lengths they and Norwich City will go to in order to avoid ever having to play each other again.

