ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released photos and videos as part of a murder investigation, showing three men removing a body from a house in Florida.

In the video the sheriff’s office posted to YouTube, three people are seen carrying a body out of a house in Davenport, Florida, on April 13. Deputies identified the victim as 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson.

Detectives said that Johnson was renting the Airbnb and was killed by men who visited him as part of a drug transaction, WTSP reported. One of the men allegedly shot Johnson, WTSP said. Detectives told the station their investigation shows Johnson had been selling marijuana from the house since the beginning of the month.

On Monday, deputies announced they had identified and arrested Justin Jenkins on charges on first degree murder. In a news release announcing the arrest, deputies said Jenkins has a long criminal history including 35 previous felonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04itmz_0fCbBiqg00
Suspect arrested in connection with murder Booking photo of Justin Jenkins. (Volusia County Jail)

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have asked anyone who may recognize the men in the video to identify them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Davenport, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cox Media Group
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy