Bismarck reminds residents a snow emergency remains in effect

Bismarck officials are reminding residents a citywide snow emergency remains in effect as crews work to widen snow-clogged residential streets and emergency routes.

The city says vehicles that are parked on emergency routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Bismarck Public Works snow crews are working to widen streets and open access to mailboxes and driveways.

“We ask citizens for their continued patience and cooperation during this significant snow event,” the public works department notes in a statement.

The city also has a few reminders and requests for Bismarck residents and businesses:

According to city ordinances, a person may not move, dump or deposit by any means any snow or ice accumulated on private property onto any public street, alley, or public right-of-way. Violators can be fined up to $1,000.

It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it is setting in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.

The city is also requesting help from residents and businesses to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that we can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water in case of a fire in your neighborhood.

