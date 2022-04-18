ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Defeat Godrick in Elden Ring

By Noam Gumerman
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Stuck on Godrick in Elden Ring? Here's how to defeat...

DBLTAP

League of Legends Ranked 2022 Split 2 Rewards

Renata Glasc fans, rejoice! The Chem-Baroness of Zaun is featured in the rewards for the second split of ranked this season. Beginning April 22, players will have a chance to begin earning split points by winning games in ranked queue. This time around, the rewards will feature Renata Glasc, the newest champion in the League of Legends roster, who was added back in February. The rewards include a Renata summoner icon, Renata emotes, a Renata champion permanent, and a Series 1 Eternals capsule. The summoner icon and emotes were revealed in the patch notes for 12.7, which you can read for yourself here.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does Verdansk Come Back?

Gamers are wondering about when Verdansk will come back to Call of Duty: Warzone. As one of the most beloved maps of Warzone, it's been almost a year since Verdansk was nuked and replaced with Verdansk '84. Shortly after, the map was replaced by Caldera and many fans were upset and disappointed by its lack of depth. Luckily, the game's original map is set for a comeback in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Explosive Lobber Hop-Up Heading to Apex in Season 13, According to Leaks

A new Hop-Up was leaked back in January. Now it seems that the Explosive Lobber could be making an appearance in Apex Legends Season 13. Apex Legends Season 13 is looming ever closer, with the new season expecting to hit servers in early May. But, in the run-up to its launch, a number of new features and content has already been seemingly leaked - including possible new Legend Newcastle.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 Best Comps to Run in TFT Patch 12.7

These are the 3 Best team comps to run in TFT Patch 12.7, the patch Worlds will be played on. These teams (Scrap Strikers, Arcanists, and Hextech) have been performing highly in the TFT Meta.
VIDEO GAMES
