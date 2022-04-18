Sherri Papini Pleads Guilty In Faked Abduction; Sentencing Set For July

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Redding mom who admitted to faking her own kidnapping nearly six years ago has officially pleaded guilty on Monday.

After years of insisting she was abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women in 2016, Sherri Papini will confess she made the story up.

The 39-year-old was arrested last month on charges of lying to federal agents and defrauding the state’s victim compensation fund.

As part of a plea deal , Papini will officially plead guilty to one count of making false statements and one count of mail fraud. She has released a statement through her lawyer expressing remorse for her actions.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so very sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done,” Papini said.

Papini appeared in court last week to be arraigned.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison and could owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11.