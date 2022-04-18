Her Boyfriend Told Her That She's Not As Attractive As His Ex, So That's Why He's Concerned For Her To Meet His Family

Getting to meet your significant other's family is a major step to take in a relationship, but it doesn't always go as planned.

One poor 21-year-old woman is having problems already with taking this next step in her relationship, and she hasn't even gotten to meet her boyfriend's family yet.

In fact, her boyfriend's on the fence about introducing her to his family for one pretty terrible reason.

Her boyfriend, who is 22, just dumped it on her that he's concerned for her to meet his family since she's not as attractive as his ex-girlfriend.

"His ex is very pretty, skinny, and blonde," she explained. "I’m a chubby brunette. He said how he was worried they’d look at me and say “wow...what happened?!” as if they were in shock he brought home a girl that wasn’t nearly as good looking and it had something to do with him."

Her boyfriend has never once brought up the fact that his ex is better looking than she is, so she's completely blindsided by his behavior.

"I’m not sure what to do, this is the first time he’s ever said something like this, and immediately after he said it he sobbed saying it came out wrong and he didn’t mean it like that," she said.

"I’m still in a bit of shock and in a world of hurt."

I mean, I would be crushed if I were in her shoes. What an awful thing to have your boyfriend say to you; that he is concerned about his family thinking you're lesser than his ex in the looks department.

Personally, I wouldn't be able to recover from something like this and I would definitely be looking to move on and find a boyfriend who appreciates me for the entire package.

Do you think she should try to even work through this, or dump this guy?

